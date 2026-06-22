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Pressure Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
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Pressure digital poster
Pressure (2026) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent Prime Video

Focus Features’ Pressure starring Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott is releasing on disc and streaming in digital! The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on June 16, 2026.

Disc formats from Universal, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on July 28, 2026. The 2-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Collector’s Edition includes copies on Blu-ray and Digital.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Pressure is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Pressure is priced $27.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $29.95) on Blu-ray, and $17.96 (List: $24.95) on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

For streaming or download, Pressure can be rented ($19.99) or purchased for ($24.99) on Prime Video.

Pressure (2026) 4k Blu-ray
Pressure (2026) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Pressure (2026) Blu-ray
Pressure (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Pressure (2026) DVD
Pressure (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • BUILDING PRESSURE – Go behind the scenes as the filmmakers and cast break down the story’s origins and the complex characters who were pivotal in changing the course of history.
  • AN AUTHENTIC WORLD OF WAR – From set design and camera choreography to period props and costumes, filmmakers reveal the details they used to shape an accurate recreation of the era.
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