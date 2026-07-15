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Christopher Nolan’s Inception Is Available On 4k Blu-ray

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Inception (2010) 4k UHD/Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s Inception, listed earlier this year in the National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant, is still available to purchase on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

The movie premiered on 4k Blu-ray in 2017 along with other Nolan films such as including The Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), The Prestige, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.

Inception won four Oscars including Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing, Best Achievement in Sound Editing, and Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and was nominated to receive four more including Best Motion Picture of the Year.

The movie grossed over $800 million worldwide and hosts an all-star cast with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine among others.

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Inception is presented in 2.4:1 (16×9) widescreen aspect ratio at 2160p resolution with HDR color enhancements. The soundtrack to Inception is available in 5.1 channel DTS-HD Master Audio.

Bonus Material

  • The Inception of Inception – Christopher Nolan Shapes His Unusual Concepts for the Movie
  • The Japanese Castle: The Dream in Collapsing – Creating and Destroying the Castle Sets
  • Constructing Paradoxical Architecture – Designing the Staircase to Nowhere
  • The Freight Train – Constructing the Street-Faring Express Train
  • And more
Inception 2010 4k Blu-ray specs
Inception (2010) 4k UHD/Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

New to 4k Blu-ray? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.

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