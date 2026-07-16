Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition Is Releasing In Collectible 4k/Blu-ray Editions

Music documentary Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition (2026) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. The film premiered in select international theaters on May 7, 2026.
The documentary chronicles the rise of the band over their 50-year career, with archival footage, animated sequences featuring Eddie, band members’ audio commentary, and interviews with fans.
Pre-orders for all disc formats are available on Amazon (expected Oct. 6, 2026) and Amazon UK.
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition can also be rented or purchased in digital from Apple TV, Prime Video, and other platforms.
Limited Edition SteelBook
Collector’s Edition UK
DVD