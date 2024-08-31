Home4k Blu-rayBatman 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off
Batman ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off

The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies is on sale for 40% off at Amazon. The 9-disc set is on sale for $42.49, a $28.50 discount off the list price of $70.99!

The Dark Knight Trilogy from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all starring Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The Batman movies have a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray while still in stock and on sale.

Review: LOTR The Rings Of Power Season Two Is Stunning In 4k, HDR & Atmos
