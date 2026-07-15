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Legally Blonde Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

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Legally Blonde digital poster
Legally Blonde (2001) now streaming on Prime Video

Legally Blonde (2001), the movie that propelled Reese Witherspoon into stardom, is now streaming free on Prime Video with a subscription.

The film also stars Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis, Jennifer Coolidge, and Raquel Welch.

The prequel series to Legally Blonde, Elle, is also on Prime Video. The series premiered its 8-episode first season on July 1, 2026.

Elle TV series digital poster
Elle – Season One (8 Episodes) streaming on Prime Video

Summary: Fashionable sorority queen Elle Woods follows her ex-boyfriend to law school, where she discovers that there is more to her than just looks.

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