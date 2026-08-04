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Minions & Monsters Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

HD Report
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Minions & Monsters digital poster
Minions & Monsters (2026) Pre-order digital from Prime Video

Want to know when Illumination’s Minions & Monsters (2026) will premiere at home? We’ve got the release dates the movie on both disc and digital!

Minions & Monsters will first be available in digital to stream or download at home on August 11, 2026. The digital formats include 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

On disc, Minions & Monsters is scheduled to arrive on Sept. 8, 2026 in Collector’s Editions including from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All the bonus features listed below are included on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combos, while the DVD contains limited extras.

Minions & Monsters is priced $29.95 (List: $34.95) on 4k UHD, $24.95 on Blu-ray, and $19.95 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • MINIONS TAKE ON HOLLYWOOD – Go behind the scenes of MINIONS & MONSTERS as the filmmakers and artists at Illumination reveal the inspiration behind its early Hollywood setting, from story and casting to period research and cutting-edge animation, while introducing a new generation of Minions.
  • CASTING MINIONS & MONSTERS – Meet the voices behind the wide array of characters as filmmakers discuss what talent brought to their respective roles and what they hope fans of the franchise take away from the film.
  • HOLLYWOOD SOUND – Step into the studio with composer John Powell as he crafts a score inspired by the sweeping sound and timeless style of Hollywood’s golden age.
  • HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN IRENE BLOB MONSTER SLIME – Using simple ingredients found at home, follow along with slime influencer Snoopslimes in this step-by-step guide to make your very own Irene blob monster slime to devour anything in its path!
  • MOVIE-MAKING MINIONS STYLE – Take a seat in the director’s chair and make your very own Minions-inspired monster movie with this simple how-to, using hand-drawn art and flipbook animation to recreate one of the earliest forms of filmmaking.
  • HOW TO DRAW -Follow along with head of story Nima Azarba as he teaches you how to draw the Minions, monsters, and more!
    • James
    • Henry
    • Ed
    • Max
    • Dort
    • Goomi
    • Irene
    • Howard
    • Phillips

4k Collector’s Edition

Minions & Monsters 4k UHD BD Digital
Minions & Monsters (2026) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Minions & Monsters DVD
Minions & Monsters (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DVD Collector’s Edition

Minions & Monsters BD Digital
Minions & Monsters (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Summary: Follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters.

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