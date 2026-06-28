Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits, King Kong, They Will Kill You, & More 4k Blu-rays Tuesday, June 30

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On Tuesday, June 30th you can pick up Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits from Arrow Video featuring six films with various cuts on 4k Blu-ray. They Will Kill You arrives on disc from Warner Bros. Repo Men and MacArthur arrive in 4k for the first time from Kino Lorber. The Hunt For Red October and Super 8 are both re-releasing in SteelBook editions. And, the 50th Anniversary of King Kong (1976) is celebrated in a combo edition from Paramount.

Other hot 4k releases this month included the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One from Warner Bros., and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal. Scream 4 released in 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot arrived in a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, and, The ‘Burbs released in 4k for the first time from Shout! Studios.

You’ll also want to check out the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection from Universal featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Universal Amazon The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW HOT

HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon HOT!

4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW

88 Films Amazon Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW

88 Films Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive The Arrival (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited

4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon HOT!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 23, 2026

Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Amazon Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW

Powerhouse Amazon What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW

June 26, 2026

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW

June 29, 2026

Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW

June 30, 2026

Child’s Play (1988) 4k UHD/BDx2 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive NEW

4k UHD/BDx2 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW

4k UHD Alliance Amazon Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook MVD Blue Underground NEW

4k SteelBook MVD Blue Underground It Was Just an Accident (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW

10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER

10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon NEW

50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon MacArthur (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Maurice (1987) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Media Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Cohen Media Amazon Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k restorations plus extras Arrow Video Amazon Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972) 7-disc set Severin Amazon NEW

7-disc set Severin Amazon Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon NEW

4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon The Money Pit (1986) 40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Wake in Fright (1971) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW

See last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases in May, 2026.