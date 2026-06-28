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Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits, King Kong, They Will Kill You, & More 4k Blu-rays Tuesday, June 30

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They Will Kill You 2026 4k UHD
Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD
Kiss of the Spider Woman 2025 4k UHD
It Was Just an Accident 2025 4k UHD Criterion
MacArthur 1977 4k UHD BD Kino Lorber
Deathstalker Triple Feature SteelBook flat
Repo Men 4k UHD case Kino Lorber
Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k UHD

Want to know what’s new on 4k Blu-ray this week? On Tuesday, June 30th you can pick up Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits from Arrow Video featuring six films with various cuts on 4k Blu-ray. They Will Kill You arrives on disc from Warner Bros. Repo Men and MacArthur arrive in 4k for the first time from Kino Lorber. The Hunt For Red October and Super 8 are both re-releasing in SteelBook editions. And, the 50th Anniversary of King Kong (1976) is celebrated in a combo edition from Paramount.

Other hot 4k releases this month included the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection from 20th Century Studios, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One from Warner Bros., and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal. Scream 4 released in 15th Anniversary standard and SteelBook editions from Lionsgate, The Patriot arrived in a limited SteelBook edition from Sony Pictures, and, The ‘Burbs released in 4k for the first time from Shout! Studios.

You’ll also want to check out the Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection from Universal featuring 8 signature films from the acclaimed director including JawsClose Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds.

See the list of 4k disc releases this month with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 2026

June 2, 2026

One Battle After Another 4k SteelBook
One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Order on Amazon
  • 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Escape from L.A. (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Five Easy Pieces (1970) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Hoppers (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Flintstones (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Blu-ray repackage Warner Bros. Ent. Amazon NEW

June 9, 2026

Steven Spielberg- The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD BD Digital
Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon
  • Arcane: League of Legends – Season Two 4k UHD 3-discs Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Bowfinger (1999) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel (1979) 4k UHD Deaf Crocodile Films Amazon NEW
  • Narc (2002) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Notting Hill (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • Scream 4 (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon NEW
  • Scream 4 (2011) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
  • Steven Spielberg: The Spotlight Collection 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Collectible Edition Universal Amazon NEW
  • The ‘Burbs (1989) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Select Amazon NEW
  • The Cell (2000) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) 4k UHD/BD (2-disc) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • The Patriot (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 16, 2026

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – The Complete First Season HBO/Warner Bros. Amazon NEW HOT
  • Audition (1999) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Amazon HOT!
  • Cloud Atlas (2012) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Day of the Dead (1985) 4-disc 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon HOT!
  • Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
  • Eraser (1996) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
  • Hamilton (2020) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Sony Amazon NEW
  • Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD 3-disc Collector’s Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Project A (1983) 88 Films Amazon NEW
  • Project A Part II (1987) 88 Films Amazon NEW
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon HOT!
  • Scream 7 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Edition Amazon Exclusive Paramount Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • The Arrival (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Vestron Collector’s Series #40 Lionsgate Limited
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon HOT!
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collectible Tin Edition Universal Walmart Exclusive NEW
  • The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
  • Them! (1954) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Warcraft (2016) 4k UHD/BDDigital 10th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon NEW

June 23, 2026

Hang ‘Em High 4k UHD
Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon
  • 50 First Dates (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
  • A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Click (2006) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
  • Desperate Living (1977) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
  • Hairspray (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Hang ‘Em High (1968) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Slither (2006) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • The Nude Vampire (1970) Powerhouse Amazon NEW
  • What Dreams May Come (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW

June 26, 2026

  • Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon UK NEW

June 29, 2026

  • Highlander (1986) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW

June 30, 2026

Jackie Chans Breakout Hits 4k UHD
  • Child’s Play (1988) 4k UHD/BDx2 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon Exclusive NEW
  • Crime 101 (2026) 4k UHD Alliance Amazon NEW
  • Deathstalker Triple Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
  • Fire and Ice (1983) 4k SteelBook MVD Blue Underground NEW
  • It Was Just an Accident (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k UHD plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Jackie Chan’s Breakout Hits 10-disc 4k Arrow Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER
  • King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital TV & Theatrical Cuts Amazon NEW
  • Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • MacArthur (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Maurice (1987) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Media Amazon NEW
  • Mortal Kombat Kollection 4k restorations plus extras Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Sangster Directs Hammer (1970 – 1972) 7-disc set Severin Amazon NEW
  • Super 8 (2011) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook (Reprint) Amazon NEW
  • Repo Men (2010) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook Reprint Paramount Amazon NEW
  • The Money Pit (1986) 40th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
  • They Will Kill You (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
  • Wake in Fright (1971) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW

See last month’s 4k Blu-ray releases in May, 2026.

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