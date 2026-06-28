King Kong (1976) Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With New 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Edition

King Kong (1976) 50th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

King Kong (1976) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new combo edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc/digital edition arrives on June 30, 2026 and includes the 134-minute Theatrical version on 4k Blu-ray, and Extended 182-minute TV version on Blu-ray.

In 4k, King Kong is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0.

King Kong (1976) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital edition is priced $26.46 (List: $34.99) Buy on Amazon

The movie was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook in 2024.