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The Wes Anderson Archive 4k Blu-ray Collection Is 50% Off

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The Wes Anderson Archive
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon

The Wes Anderson Archive has never been priced this low! The ten-film collection from the acclaimed director remastered in 4k is only $249.99 (50% off) at Amazon for a limited time. The gorgeous collectible edition from Criterion Collection was released Sept. 30, 2025 by Criterion.

Movies in the collection include Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.

Bonus features in the box set include over twenty-five hours of special features on the HD Blu-ray Discs, along with ten illustrated books all packaged in a deluxe clothbound edition from the Criterion Collection. (See details below.)

The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD Criterion front
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon
  • New 4K digital masters of Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, supervised and approved by director Wes Anderson, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks
  • Ten 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and ten Blu-rays with the films and special features
  • Over twenty-five hours of special features, including audio commentaries, interviews, documentaries, deleted scenes, auditions, short films, home movies, commercials, storyboards, animation tests, archival recordings, still photography, discussions, analysis, and visual essays
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: Essays by Richard Brody, James L. Brooks, Bilge Ebiri, Moeko Fujii, Kent Jones, Dave Kehr, Geoffrey O’Brien, Martin Scorsese, and Erica Wagner
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection
The Wes Anderson Archive 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Buy on Amazon
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