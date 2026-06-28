Steven Spielberg’s Super 8 Is Re-Releasing In 4k SteelBook Edition

Super 8 (2011) 4k SteelBook Reprint Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 is re-releasing June 30, 2026 on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook reprint. (The edition was first released on May 25, 2021 to celebrate the film’s 10th Anniversary). Read Review

The combo edition of Super 8 from Paramount includes over 2 hours of previously-released bonus features (in HD) on the 4k Blu-ray as well as commentary from J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong. The packaged disc release also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

Super 8 was shot in RedCode RAW 4.5k, 16mm, and 8mm and originally mastered in 2k. The 4k presentation is derived from a 4k Digital Intermediate that includes Dolby Vision HDR.

The Super 8 4k SteelBook reprint is priced $29.99 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon

Summary: Super 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash. They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants.

Special Features

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong

The Dream Behind Super 8 (HD)

The Search for New Faces (HD)

Meet Joel Courtney (HD)

Rediscovering Steel Town (HD)

The Visitor Lives (HD)

Scoring Super 8 (HD)

Do You Believe in Magic? (HD)

The 8mm Revolution (HD)

Easter Eggs (HD)

Deconstructing the Train Crash (HD)

Deleted Scenes (HD)

10th Anniversary Editions