Steven Spielberg’s Super 8 Is Re-Releasing In 4k SteelBook Edition

Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 is re-releasing June 30, 2026 on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook reprint. (The edition was first released on May 25, 2021 to celebrate the film’s 10th Anniversary). Read Review
The combo edition of Super 8 from Paramount includes over 2 hours of previously-released bonus features (in HD) on the 4k Blu-ray as well as commentary from J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong. The packaged disc release also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.
Super 8 was shot in RedCode RAW 4.5k, 16mm, and 8mm and originally mastered in 2k. The 4k presentation is derived from a 4k Digital Intermediate that includes Dolby Vision HDR.
The Super 8 4k SteelBook reprint is priced $29.99 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon
Summary: Super 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash. They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is, is what it wants.
Special Features
- Feature film in 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong
- The Dream Behind Super 8 (HD)
- The Search for New Faces (HD)
- Meet Joel Courtney (HD)
- Rediscovering Steel Town (HD)
- The Visitor Lives (HD)
- Scoring Super 8 (HD)
- Do You Believe in Magic? (HD)
- The 8mm Revolution (HD)
- Easter Eggs (HD)
- Deconstructing the Train Crash (HD)
- Deleted Scenes (HD)