A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Complete First Season is releasing on 4k UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD next summer on June 16, 2026. The disc editions of the HBO Max series include all six episodes of the first season that premiered weekly starting on January 18, 2026 and concluded on Feb. 22, 2026.

Pre-orders of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Complete First Season on disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment are available for $19.96 $24.98 (DVD), $24.99 $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $29.99 $34.99 (4k Blu-ray) from Amazon. (Prices include Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook is also dated for release on June 15, 2026 from British distributor Zavvi. Artwork is pending. Pre-orders for US customers are priced $63.99 on Zavvi.

Summary: A century before GOT, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandered through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty ruled the Iron Throne, and dragons were still remembered. Great destinies and enemies await the incomparable friends.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Season One DVD Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original post date Feb. 23, 2026.