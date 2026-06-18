The Hunt For Red October Is Re-Releasing In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

The Hunt for Red October (1990) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (Reprint) Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures Oscar-winning thriller The Hunt for Red October (1990) will be re-released in SteelBook packaging on June 30, 2026. The limited edition originally released in 2020, but has since sold out. Read Review

The Hunt for Red October 2-disc/digital SteelBook is priced $29.96 (List: $34.99) from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Legacy bonus features include commentary by director John McTiernan (on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray), the behind-the-scenes featurette “Beneath the Surface” (on Blu-ray), and theatrical trailer (on Blu-ray).

The Hunt for Red October was first released on 4k Blu-ray in the Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection that arrived in stores in 2018.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4k SteelBook (Reprint) Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Based on Tom Clancy’s bestseller, directed by John McTiernan (Die Hard), and starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER seethes with high-tech excitement and sweats with the tension of men who hold Doomsday in their hands. A new technologically-superior Soviet nuclear sub, the Red October, is heading for the U.S. coast under the command of Captain Marko Ramius (Connery). The American government thinks Ramius is planning to attack. A lone CIA analyst named Jack Ryan (Baldwin) has a different idea: he thinks Ramius is planning to defect, but he has only a few hours to find him and prove it because the entire Russian naval and air commands are trying to find him, too. The hunt is on!