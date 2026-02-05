The Karate Kid Selected For Preservation In The National Film Registry

Home4k Blu-rayThe Karate Kid Selected For Preservation In The National Film Registry
The Karate Kid 40th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD
The Karate Kid (1984) 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR Buy on Amazon

Columbia Pictures’ The Karate Kid (1984) starring Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki “Pat” Morita, and Elisabeth Shue has been selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. The movie was listed with 24 other films along with Glory, Inception, The Karate Kid, Clueless, and The Thing, to name a few.

The Karate Kid earned Pat Morita an Oscar-nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The film was also a commercial success, grossing over $130 million worldwide and launching a franchise that would expand to 6 films.

The Karate Kid was restored in 4k and released in 2019 to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. An upgraded 4k release in 2024 added Dolby Vision HDR to the video specs. And, the film was the headliner of the 6-Movie Ultimate Collection released in July, 2025.

Films Selected For The National Film Registry (2025)
(chronological order)

  • The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
  • The Oath of the Sword (1914)
  • The Maid of McMillan (1916)
  • The Lady (1925)
  • Sparrows (1926)
  • Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
  • White Christmas (1954)
  • High Society (1956)
  • Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
  • Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
  • The Thing (1982)
  • The Big Chill (1983)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • Glory (1989)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Before Sunrise (1995)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Frida (2002)
  • The Hours (2002)
  • The Incredibles (2004)
  • The Wrecking Crew (2008)
  • Inception (2010)
  • The Loving Story (2011)
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Source: Library of Congress

