Clueless (1995) Selected For Preservation In The National Film Registry

Coming-of-age teen comedy Clueless (1995) starring Alicia Silverstone has been selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. The movie was listed with 24 other films along with Glory, Inception, The Karate Kid, and The Thing, to name a few.

Clueless was released by Paramount Pictures in 1995 and grossed $88 million worldwide against a $12 million budget. The film has become a cult classic and is considered to be one of the best teen films of all time.

Clueless celebrated its 30th Anniversary last year with a 4k upgrade in a collectible SteelBook and standard edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Films Selected For The National Film Registry (2025)
(chronological order)

  • The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
  • The Oath of the Sword (1914)
  • The Maid of McMillan (1916)
  • The Lady (1925)
  • Sparrows (1926)
  • Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
  • White Christmas (1954)
  • High Society (1956)
  • Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
  • Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
  • The Thing (1982)
  • The Big Chill (1983)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • Glory (1989)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Before Sunrise (1995)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Frida (2002)
  • The Hours (2002)
  • The Incredibles (2004)
  • The Wrecking Crew (2008)
  • Inception (2010)
  • The Loving Story (2011)
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Source: Library of Congress

