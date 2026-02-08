HomeBlu-ray DiscCobra Kai: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
Cobra Kai: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report
By HD Report
Cobra-Kai The Complete Series Blu-ray
Cobra Kai: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc

Cobra Kai: The Complete Series is releasing March 3, 2026, on Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The complete series consists of 65 episodes from 6 seasons spanning 2018 through 2025.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Cobra Kai are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Cobra Kai: The Complete Series 13-disc Blu-ray boxe set is list priced $119. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guaratee)

Summary: Decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout, a middle-aged Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence find themselves martial-arts rivals again.

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases In February, 2026 [Updated]
