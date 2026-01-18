One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, & More 4k Blu-ray Releases In January, 2026 [Updated]

Here’s an updated list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more. See the links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers. Thank you! Your purchases from links help keep this website running!

4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026

Jan. 6, 2026

Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

Jan. 13, 2026

Evil Dead Rise (2023) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Buy on Amazon

Jan. 20, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Jan. 26, 2026

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Jan. 27, 2026

Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Buy on Amazon