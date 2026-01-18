One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, & More 4k Blu-ray Releases In January, 2026 [Updated]

Here’s an updated list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more. See the links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers. Thank you! Your purchases from links help keep this website running!
4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026
Jan. 6, 2026
- Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- Dead Man (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon NEW!
- The Smashing Machine (2025) 4k UHD A24 Amazon NEW!
- Under Siege (1992) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
Jan. 13, 2026
- 1408 (2007) – 2 Cuts 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- A Shot in the Dark (1964) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe (1995) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Cabin Fever (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited
- Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Demon Slayer (2020) 4k UHD/BD Aniplex Crunchroll Exclusive
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Pink Panther (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Thunderheart (1993) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- Yi Yi (2000) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!
Jan. 20, 2026
- Altered (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon
- Captain Blood (1935) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon
- Death on the Nile (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Diva (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Evil Under the Sun (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982) 4k UHD/BD Fun City Amazon
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Screamboat (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
- Shine (1996) 4k UHD/BDx2 MPI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Snakes on a Plane (2006) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Cent. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Dead (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- The Mirror Crack’d (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Torso (1973) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK
- Wicked 2-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Jan. 26, 2026
- The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
Jan. 27, 2026
- A Candle for the Devil (1973) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome pending
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Birth (2004) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Blackhat (2015) standard edition Arrow Amazon
- Hide And Go Shriek (1988) 2 cuts Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- House Party (1990) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- House on the Edge of the Park (1980) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon
- King of the Gypsies (1978) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Marry Me (2022) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Once a Thief (1991) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- Project A-ko (1986-1989) 4k UHD Discotek Amazon
- Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Dam Busters (1955) Film Movement Amazon
- The Mechanic (1972) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- The Great Silence (1968) Limited Edition Vinegar Syndrome pending
- The Stendhal Syndrome (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Timecrimes (2007) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Troll 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Wild Beasts (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- World War Z (2013) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon