Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Digital

20th Century Studios has revealed the release dates for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere on disc and digital. The film premieres in digital formats for rent or purchase on December 23, 2025.

Disc formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes copies of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray formats and with digital purchase (for select services) include Act 1: From Book to Screen, Act 2: Beyond the Music, Act 3: Becoming Bruce Springsteen,, and Act 4: Deep Authenticity.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is priced $31.99 (List: $40.99) on Blu-ray, $37.49 (List: $44.99) on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon.

The streaming digital price of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently $24.99 (Buy) or $19.99 (Rent).

Summary: Bruce Springsteen’s journey crafting his 1982 album Nebraska, which emerged as he recorded Born in the USA with the E Street Band. Based on Warren Zanes’ book.