Home4k Blu-rayWicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Wicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including Collector’s & SteelBook Editions [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Wicked- For Good - Amazon Exclusive Giftset open
Wicked: For Good (2025) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

Universal’s Wicked: For Good (2025) premiered in theaters on November 21, 2025, and is up for pre-order on disc and digital. The physical media releases include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Special editions include an Amazon Exclusive Giftset and Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook.

Wicked: For Good will release first in digital formats on December 30, 2025. Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on January 20, 2026. And, the Amazon Exclusive gift set (pictured above) arrives on February 3, 2026.

Pre-orders

  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Gift Set $229.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook v2 £29.16 Amazon UK
  • Wicked: For Good Blu-ray/Digital $24.99 Amazon | $24.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD $29.99 Prime Video
  • Wicked: For Good DVD $19.95 Amazon

Summary: Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Wicked for Good digital poster
Wicked: For Good (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video
Wicked: For Good 4k UHD Blu-ray Digital
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon
Wicked: For Good Blu-ray Digital
Wicked: For Good (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Wicked for Good 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive | Amazon UK
Wicked- For Good SteelBook Version 2
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Version 2 Amazon UK
Wicked for Good DVD
Wicked for Good (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Article updated with, release dates, and confirmed artwork. Original publish date Nov. 22, 2025.

Previous article
Lucifer: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Lucifer: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Lucifer: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0
Wicked for Good digital poster

Wicked For Good Release Dates & Extras Revealed On 4k UHD,...

HD Report - 0
new 4k blu-ray digital releases dec 23 2025

Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, + More...

HD Report - 0