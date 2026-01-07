Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases January, 2026

Here’s a list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more. See the links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers. Thank you! Your purchases from links help keep this website running!
4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026
Jan. 6, 2026
- Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Dead Man (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Mirror Crack’d (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Under Siege (1992) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Jan. 13, 2026
- 1408 (2007) – 2 Cuts 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- A Shot in the Dark (1964) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe (1995) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Cabin Fever (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Limited
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD Special Edition Arrow Video pending
- Dante’s Peak (1997) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Demon Slayer (2020) 4k UHD/BD Aniplex pending
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Pink Panther (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Thunderheart (1993) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Yi Yi (2000) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- See all 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray releases this week available at Amazon
Jan. 20, 2026
- Altered (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon
- Captain Blood (1935) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon
- Death on the Nile (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Diva (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Evil Under the Sun (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982) 4k UHD/BD Fun City Amazon
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- One Battle After Another (2025) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart NEW PRE-ORDER
- Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Screamboat (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon
- Shine (1996) 4k UHD/BDx2 MPI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Snakes on a Plane (2006) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Cent. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Dead (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video
- Torso (1973) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK
- Wicked 2-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
Jan. 26, 2026
- The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER
Jan. 27, 2026
- Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Birth (2004) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Blackhat (2015) standard edition Arrow Amazon
- House Party (1990) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- House on the Edge of the Park (1980) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon
- King of the Gypsies (1978) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Once a Thief (1991) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Patchwork (2015) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision pending
- Project A-ko (1986-1989) 4k UHD Discotek Amazon
- The Dam Busters (1955) Film Movement Amazon
- The Mechanic (1972) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (1987) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- The Smashing Machine (2025) A24
- The Stendhal Syndrome (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Timecrimes (2007) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Troll 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
- Wild Beasts (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- World War Z (2013) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon