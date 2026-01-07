Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases January, 2026

Here’s a list of the upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases in January, 2026, from studios and distributers including Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount, Kino Lorber, Lionsgate, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, The Criterion Collection, Severin, Vinegar Syndrome, and more. See the links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers. Thank you! Your purchases from links help keep this website running!

4k Blu-ray Releases, January, 2026

Jan. 6, 2026

Tron: Ares (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bullet in the Head (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon Dead Man (1995) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital combo Amazon The Mirror Crack’d (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Under Siege (1992) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Jan. 13, 2026

Bringing Out the Dead (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon

Jan. 20, 2026

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Altered (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon

4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon Captain Blood (1935) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Cruising (1980) 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon

4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon Death on the Nile (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Diva (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k SteelBook Amazon End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Evil Under the Sun (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982) 4k UHD/BD Fun City Amazon

4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart Rolling Stones: Let’s Spend the Night Together (1982) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Roofman (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Screamboat (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Shine (1996) 4k UHD/BDx2 MPI Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BDx2 MPI Amazon Snakes on a Plane (2006) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Cent. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital 20th Cent. Amazon The Dead (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video

Torso (1973) 4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon

4k UHD/BD Arrow Video Amazon Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK Wicked 2-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Jan. 26, 2026

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Limited 4k UHD SteelBook Amazon UK NEW PRE-ORDER

Jan. 27, 2026

Arcane: League of Legends – Season One (2021) 4k UHDx3/BDx1 Buy on Amazon