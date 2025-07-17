How To Train Your Dragon, M3GAN 2.0, RoboCop 2 (4k) & More Movie Releases This Week!

New this week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray you can pick up Fury (2014) starring Brad Pitt in a 2-disc 4k Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook from Sony. Robocop 2 (1990) arrives in a 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray SteelBook from Shout! Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection (previously released in a Collectible Edition) also hits stores from Shout!.
On Blu-ray, Naruto Shippuden Set 7 and Manifest: The Complete Series 13-disc set release from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, from Lionsgate Limited The Surfer (2024) is available on both 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
In Digital formats you can download or rent How To Train Your Dragon (2025) and M3GAN 2.0 both from Universal Pictures. See more movie and TV series below with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases July 15, 2025
Digital
- How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Prime Video HOT!
- M3GAN 2.0 (2025) Prime Video
4k Blu-ray
- Battle Beyond the Stars (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Frailty (2001) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- Fury (2014) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!
- Robocop 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Shane (1953) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Adventures of Antoine Doinel (The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!
- The Surfer (2024) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
Blu-ray
- Battle Beyond the Stars (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Exclusive (1937) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Frailty (2001) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- Fury (2014) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW!
- Manifest: The Complete Series 13-disc set Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Naruto Shippuden Set 7 Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- Robocop 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Rolls Royce Baby (1975) Delirium Amazon NEW!
- Satanic Sisters (1976) Delirium Amazon NEW!
- Shane (1953) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- The Adventures of Antoine Doinel (The 400 Blows, Antoine and Colette, Stolen Kisses, Bed and Board) – Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!
- The Surfer (2024) 4k UHD/BD Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- The World God Only Knows: Ultimate Collection 7-disc set Sentai Amazon NEW!
- Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.