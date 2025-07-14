Home4k Blu-rayHow to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital/DVD Release Dates & Details Revealed
How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray/Digital/DVD Release Dates & Details Revealed

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k SteelBook
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for How to Train Your Dragon (2025). The movie first arrives in digital formats on July 15, 2025, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 12, 2025.

The disc editions from Universal include a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, plus Digital SteelBook with a collectible magnetic medallion.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs are confirmed to offer variable aspect ratios of 2.39:1 and 1.90:1.

The Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack to How to Train Your Dragon is provided on the 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD formats. Optional subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) is priced $33.49 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $53.99 (4k SteelBook), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Digital 4k/HD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Dean DeBlois
  • Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois
  • Gag Reel
  • Love and Legacy: Making HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Go behind the scenes to see how the beloved characters and intricate fantasy world were brought to the live-action medium.
  • Building Berk – Walk onto the set of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and take in the scale, detail, and heart that went into building Berk.
  • Dreaming Up the Dragons – A glimpse at the technology, artistry, and imagination involved in bringing life-like dragons to the screen.
  • Fit for a Viking – Witness the elaborate transformations the cast made to embody the Vikings we see in the film.
  • Forbidden Friendship with Introductions by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Watch Mason Thames perform the full Forbidden Friendship sequence with a puppeteer in the early stages of creating one of the film’s most iconic scenes.
  • Test Drive with Introduction by Writer/Director Dean DeBlois – Hold on tight as we join Hiccup on his first flight with Toothless, and see the various elements that came together to construct the thrilling scene.
  • Exploring the Isle of Berk at Epic Universe – Explore HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Isle of Berk and discover an island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons exist together in harmony.

4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Blu-ray
DVD Collector’s Edition

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) DVD
Summary: As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.

