Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/DVD + Limited Edition SteelBooks

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 4k UHD SteelBook red
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 15, 2025 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie will be available in two different Limited Edition SteelBooks, one of which (the “red” edition) is an Amazon Exclusive. ‘Sonic 3’ was previously released for home viewing in digital formats on January 21, 2025.

What’s included with the disc purchase of Sonic The Hedgehog 3? Over 50 minutes of bonus features are available with the purchase of the digital movie or 4k Ultra HD combo edition. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they speed from London to Tokyo, listen to entertaining commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the wildly funny Ben Schwartz, watch hilarious bloopers and on-set antics, check out deleted scenes not shown in theatres, and much more!

Each Blu-ray edition of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is priced $20.29 $24.99 (DVD), $27.99 $35.99 (4k Blu-ray), $35.69 $44.99 (4k SteelBook “blue” edition), and $44.99 (4k SteelBook “red” edition) on Amazon.

As with other newly-released movies on physical media, there is no separate HD Blu-ray edition of ‘Sonic 3.’ The format is only available in the 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook open
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive “Red” Edition
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 4k UHD
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 DVD front
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) DVD Amazon | Walmart
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 poster
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Digital Buy/Rent Amazon
