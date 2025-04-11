Home4k Blu-rayCaptain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital...
Captain America: Brave New World Release Dates On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Captain America- Brave New World digital poster
Captain America: Brave New World (2025) Prime Video

Captain America: Brave New World premiered in US theaters on February 14, 2025 and will soon be available at home on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on April 15, followed by discs on May 13, 2025.

On disc, the film is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook, and an Amazon-exclusive Blu-ray/Digital edition.

Pre-order for all disc formats are currently pending. Check back soon!

A Captain America: 4-Movie Collection is also expected to be released on May 13, 2025 in Blu-ray format (a 4k edition has not been announced yet).

Captain America- Brave New World 4k UHD SteelBook
Captain America: Brave New World 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook
Captain America- Brave New World 4k UHD
Captain America: Brave New World 4k UHD/BD/Digital
Captain America- Brave New World Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive
Captain America: Brave New World Blu-ray/Digital Walmart Exclusive

Logline: Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

You Can Now Watch The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Free (With Ads)
