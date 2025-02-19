Reacher Season 3 Is Now Streaming On Prime Video (4k, HDR & Atmos)

Reacher – Season Three – Episode 1 Watch on Prime Video

The first three episodes of Reacher – Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video free for subscribers. The third season of the Amazon Studios premiered on Feb. 19, 2025.

The available episodes include S3 E1 “Persuader” [53m], S3 E2 “Truckin’ [43m], and S3 E3 “Number 2 with a Bullet” [54m]. Further episodes will premiere on Feb. 26, Mar. 5, Mar. 12, Mar. 19, and Mar. 26, 2025. All episodes from Season 3 are rated 16+.

On Prime Video, episodes of Reacher stream in 4k, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and Dolby Atmos which was added in Season Two (Season One offered Dolby 5.1 surround sound). Season One and Season Two are also available on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc.

Reacher was created by Nick Santora based on the novels by Lee Child. The show premiered in 2022 and stars Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, and Malcolm Goodwin.

Description: Itinerant former military policeman Jack Reacher solves crimes and metes out his own brand of street justice. Based on the novels by Lee Child.