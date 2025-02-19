When Will Nosferatu Be Streaming On Peacock?

Nosferatu (2024) starring Lily-Rose Depp Prime Video | Peacock

Want to know when Robert Eggers’ Noferatu (2024) will be available to stream? The Focus Features/Universal Pictures’ film will premiere exclusively on Peacock on February 21st, 2025.

Nosferatu has already been released on disc and digital (see details & exclusives), but the premiere on Peacock marks the first time the film will be available with a subscription based service.

It’s likely that Nosferatu will be available to stream in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, as many titles do on Peacock. However, your TV and/or audio system will have to support the video and audio formats to enjoy them.Subscriptions to Peacock cost $7.99 per mo. (Premium) or $13.99 per mo. (Premiere). Annual plans are also offered at a discount. See details.

Description: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

