Amazon Original Series Reacher Adds Dolby Atmos To 4k/HDR Specs

Reacher Season Two Prime Video specs

Amazon Original Series “Reacher” based on the novels created by Lee Child now streams with Dolby Atmos. This is a substantial upgrade from the first season which offered Dolby 5.1 surround sound. The Dolby Atmos mix allows 3-dimensional placement of audio, so effects can be heard overhead by making use of 7.1 plus height-distributed channels.

As far as video, episodes of “Reacher” are presented in 2160p (Streaming/Download/4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Streaming/Download/Blu-ray) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The High Dynamic Range is delivered via HDR10, although output will depend on supporting TVs, devices, and screens. Subtitles are included in English and English SDH.

The second season of “Reacher” premiered on December 14, 2023 and completed with the eighth episode on January 19, 2024. A third season of the show has been given a plot line (although not a release date). In Season 3, “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant being held by a haunting foe from his past.”

The first season of “Reacher” premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February, 2022, and was released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD by the end of the year. On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. We’re hoping the second season will also be released on 4k Blu-ray and with the upgraded Dolby Atmos format.

Other shows that stream on Amazon Prime Video with Dolby Atmos audio include “The Wheel of Time” (ranked in our best cinematic series streaming in 4k), “Carnival Row,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Read Review). See a list of shows and movies in 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Prime.

