When Will Wicked Be Streaming On Peacock?

We’ve just got the word that Universal Pictures’ Wicked will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on March 21st, 2025.

Wicked has already been released on disc and digital (see details & exclusives), but the premiere on Peacock marks the first time the film will be available with a subscription based service.

It’s likely that Wicked will be available to stream in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision or HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, as many titles do on Peacock. However, your TV and/or audio system will have to support the video and audio formats to enjoy them.

Subscriptions to Peacock cost $7.99 per mo. (Premium) or $13.99 per mo. (Premiere). Annual plans are also offered at a discount. See details.

Description: Wicked, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!