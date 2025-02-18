Nosferatu, Constantine 4k, The Brutalist, The Last Showgirl & More Movie Releases On Disc & Digital, Tuesday, Feb. 18

What’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week? Here’s a breakdown of the hottest releases followed by an extended list of disc and digital releases with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other sellers. Let’s start with Robert Eggers’ 4x Oscar-nominated Nosferatu (2024) arriving on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Warner Bros. has restored and remastered Constantine starring Keanu Reeves in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. David Fincher’s Oscar-winning docudrama The Social Network arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a standalone edition (previously released in the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Vol. 2 box set). And, Oscar-nominated September 5 arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Paramount.
In digital formats a bunch of new titles release this week including Companion (2025) (Prime Video) Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) (Prime Video), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) on Paramount+, The Brutalist (2024) (Prime Video) and The Last Showgirl (2024) (Prime Video).
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 18, 2025
4k Blu-ray
- Constantine (2005) Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Constantine (2005) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Crossing Delancy (1998) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Humanoids from the Deep (1980) Shout! Studios Amazon
- Nosferatu (2024) 2-Versions w/Extended Cut Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Nosferatu (2024) 2-Versions w/Extended Cut SteelBook Amazon
- Panic Room (2002) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart
- The First Slam Dunk (2022) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon
- The Social Network (2010) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Uncle Buck (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart
Blu-ray
- Crossing Delancy (1998) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon
- Evil Dead Rise (2023) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Humanoids from the Deep (1980) Shout! Studios Amazon
- Legend of the Eight Samurai (1083) Eureka Amazon
- Nosferatu (2024) 2-Versions w/Extended Cut 2/18/25 Amazon HOT!
- Panic Room (2002) 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- September 5 (2024) Blu-ray Paramount Amazon HOT!
- Summer Rental (1985) Kino Lorber Amazon
- The First Slam Dunk (2022) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon
- The Order (2024) Blu-ray Vertical Ent. Amazon
- The Social Network (2010) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- Uncle Buck (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart
- See all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon
Digital
- Companion (2025) Prime Video HOT!
- Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) Prime Video HOT!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) Paramount+ HOT!
- The Brutalist (2024) Prime Video HOT!
- The Last Showgirl (2024) Prime Video HOT!