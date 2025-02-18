Home4k Blu-rayCompanion Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Companion Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Companion 4k Blu-ray
Companion (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon | Walmart

When will Companion (2025) be released streaming in digital and on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD?

Warner Bros. sci-fi/drama Companion premiered in US theaters on January 31, 2025 will release soon on disc and digital. The film first arrives in Digital formats including 4k UHD on February 18, 2025. 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats are expected in April.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k UHD, Companion is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) or Dolby Vision (Digital) with Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in multiples languages.

Companion is currently priced $24.99 (Digital) from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video, while the physical media editions are priced $37.49 (4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (Blu-ray) from retailers including Amazon and Walmart.

Special Features

  • I Feel, Therefore I Am – Could a robot have more humanity than a human? Delve into the complex relationships at the heart of “Companion” with Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher.
  • Love, Eli – Harvey Guillén and Lukas Gage explore the fun, lighthearted relationship of Patrick and Eli. Explore their supposed first encounter at a costume party and how that develops into a unique love.
  • AI Horror – Director Drew Hancock breaks down the fusion of slasher and sci-fi elements in “Companion” and how this is the perfect recipe for the wild and unexpected horrors humans can inflict upon AI.
  • 4K BLU-RAY Languages: Czech, English, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Polish, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish
  • 4K BLU-RAY Subtitles: Finnish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Slovakian, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Swedish, English, Cantonese, Chinese – Complex, Czech, Danish, Dutch
  • BLU-RAY Languages: English, Latin Spanish, French – Canadian
  • BLU-RAY Subtitles: Latin Spanish, French – Parisian, French – Canadian, English

Logline: A weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin turns into chaos after it’s revealed that one of the guests is not what they seem.

Companion Blu-ray
Companion (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon 
Companion digital poster
Companion (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video
The Brutalist Release Dates On Disc & Digital
