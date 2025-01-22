HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Includes TNG Movies, TV Series &...
Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Includes TNG Movies, TV Series & 3 Seasons Of Picard

Star Trek- The Picard Legacy Collection open
Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-disc Set Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection features all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation CBS television series (separated in two box sets), the four Star Trek: The Next Generation motion pictures, and three seasons of Star Trek: Picard from Paramount+.

The limited edition also includes collectible show and movie memorabilia such as an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection is on sale for $169 (List: $244.99) on Amazon.

Collection Includes

  • Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-4 (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 4-7 (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series (1 Box Set)
  • Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard
  • 4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters
  • Magnetic Captain Picard Badges
  • Custom Deck of Playing Cards

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection from Paramount Home Media Distribution was first released on November 7, 2023.

Description: Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection is the definitive release for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. This limited edition, individually numbered, 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one-of-a-kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include “Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7,” “Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3,” Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection.

