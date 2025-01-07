New 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Releases, Jan. 7 Include Se7en 4k, A24’s We Live In Time, & More!

It’s the first Tuesday of 2025 and there are plenty of new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases to tell you about! Let’s start with one of the most anticipated titles in the last year, Se7en, newly restored in 4k under the supervision of Director David Fincher and packaged in standard plus SteelBook editions.

Also 4k Blu-ray this week new arrivals include Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc edition from Criterion, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook, Sanctum (2011) from Shout! Studios, and Drag Me To Hell (2009) in a Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook edition.

On Blu-ray, you can pick up Naratu: The Complete Series in a 32-disc set from Viz Media, Beyond the Wasteland (2022) from Well Go USA, Let’s Get Lost (1988) 4k restoration from Kino Classics, Rampo Noir (2005) from Arrow Video, Saturday Night (2024) from Sony Pictures, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (2024) Kino Lorber, and We Live In Time (2024) from A24 featuring Dolby Atmos plus six movie postcards.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 7, 2025

4k Blu-ray

Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc Edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW

Blu-ray Disc

Beyond the Wasteland (2022) Well Go USA Amazon | Walmart

3-Disc 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Let’s Get Lost (1988) 4k restoration Kino Classics Amazon | Walmart

Digital 4k UHD/HD

