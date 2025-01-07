New 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Releases, Jan. 7 Include Se7en 4k, A24’s We Live In Time, & More!

It’s the first Tuesday of 2025 and there are plenty of new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases to tell you about! Let’s start with one of the most anticipated titles in the last year, Se7en, newly restored in 4k under the supervision of Director David Fincher and packaged in standard plus SteelBook editions.
Also 4k Blu-ray this week new arrivals include Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc edition from Criterion, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook, Sanctum (2011) from Shout! Studios, and Drag Me To Hell (2009) in a Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook edition.
On Blu-ray, you can pick up Naratu: The Complete Series in a 32-disc set from Viz Media, Beyond the Wasteland (2022) from Well Go USA, Let’s Get Lost (1988) 4k restoration from Kino Classics, Rampo Noir (2005) from Arrow Video, Saturday Night (2024) from Sony Pictures, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (2024) Kino Lorber, and We Live In Time (2024) from A24 featuring Dolby Atmos plus six movie postcards.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Jan. 7, 2025
4k Blu-ray
- Drag Me To Hell (2009) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Sanctum (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- Se7en (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Se7en (1995) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical Walmart SteelBook Walmart NEW
- The Wolfman (1941) 2 movies SteelBook Universal [pending]
- Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc Edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- Beyond the Wasteland (2022) Well Go USA Amazon | Walmart
- Drag Me To Hell (2009) 3-Disc 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Let’s Get Lost (1988) 4k restoration Kino Classics Amazon | Walmart
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Naratu: The Complete Series 32-disc set Viz Media Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- Rampo Noir (2005) Arrow Video Amazon | Walmart
- Sanctum (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- Saturday Night (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (2024) Kino Lorber Amazon | Walmart
- The Green Sea (2021) Rising Sun Media Amazon
- We Live In Time (2024) Blu-ray w/postcards A24 Amazon | A24
- Yojimbo / Sanjuro: Two Samurai Films by Akira Kurosawa 4-Disc Edition Criterion Amazon | Walmart NEW
Digital 4k UHD/HD
- 2073 (2024) Prime Video
- Flow (2024) Prime Video
- Kill-Fist (2025) Prime Video
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (2024) Prime Video
- The Man in the White Van (2024) Prime Video
- When it Rains in LA (2025) Prime Video
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital releases.