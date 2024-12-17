Seinfeld 4k, Joker 2, Transformers One & More Blu-ray Releases, Tues. Dec. 17

Home4k Blu-raySeinfeld 4k, Joker 2, Transformers One & More Blu-ray Releases, Tues. Dec....
What are the newest Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases? Here are our top picks for Tuesday, December 17, 2024. One of our most suggested titles this week is Seinfeld: The Complete Series remastered in 4k with HDR10 and presented in the original 4:3 aspect ratio with plenty of bonus features.

Warner Archive Collection’s first 4k title is The Searchers (1956), newly-restored and presented on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray. Joker: Folie á Deux arrives in physical media formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook. Also new to 4k (previously released on HD Blu-ray) is Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney with new bonus features as well as Oscar-winning drama The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti.

On Blu-ray, Attack on Titan Seasons 1, 2 and 3 arrive in separate Limited Edition SteelBooks. Apple TV+ Original Series Severance has been packaged on Blu-ray. And, Transformers One arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and a Limited Edition SteelBook. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 17, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Joker: Folie à Deux 2k/4k Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook
