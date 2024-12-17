Seinfeld 4k, Joker 2, Transformers One & More Blu-ray Releases, Tues. Dec. 17

What are the newest Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases? Here are our top picks for Tuesday, December 17, 2024. One of our most suggested titles this week is Seinfeld: The Complete Series remastered in 4k with HDR10 and presented in the original 4:3 aspect ratio with plenty of bonus features.
Warner Archive Collection’s first 4k title is The Searchers (1956), newly-restored and presented on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray. Joker: Folie á Deux arrives in physical media formats including a Limited Edition SteelBook. Also new to 4k (previously released on HD Blu-ray) is Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney with new bonus features as well as Oscar-winning drama The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti.
On Blu-ray, Attack on Titan Seasons 1, 2 and 3 arrive in separate Limited Edition SteelBooks. Apple TV+ Original Series Severance has been packaged on Blu-ray. And, Transformers One arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and a Limited Edition SteelBook. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and Walmart.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 17, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Apocalypse Now (1979) 4k SteelBook “Napalm Sunrise” Edition [Reprint] Lionsgate Limited
- Below (2002) Kino Lorber NEW
- Conclave (2024) Focus Features NEW
- Demolition Man (1993) Arrow Video NEW
- Far and Away (1992) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Select NEW
- Immaculate (2024) Decal NEW
- Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) Warner Bros. NEW
- Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Kickboxer (1989) 4k SteelBook
- Seinfeld: The Complete Series 24-disc Box Set Sony NEW
- Stir of Echoes (1999) Lionsgate
- Terrifier 3 (2024) Cinedigm NEW
- Terrifier 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Cinedigm NEW
- The Conversation 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- The Faculty (1998) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios NEW
- The Holdovers (2023) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios NEW
- The Searchers (1956) Newly restored Warner Archive NEW
- The Talk of the Town (1942) Sony NEW
- Transformers One (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount NEW
- Transformers One (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Paramount NEW
HD Blu-ray
- Attack On Titan Season 1 SteelBook Crunchyroll NEW
- Attack On Titan Season 2 SteelBook Crunchyroll NEW
- Attack On Titan Season 3 SteelBook Crunchyroll NEW
- Below (2002) Kino Lorber NEW
- Digimon The Movies Discotek Media NEW
- Eastern Condors (1987) Criterion NEW
- Evil Does Not Exist (2023) Janus Contemporaries NEW
- Far and Away (1992) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Select NEW
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024) NEW
- Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) Warner Bros. NEW
- Seinfeld: The Complete Series 24-disc Box Set Sony NEW
- Severance: Season One 3-disc edition Apple TV+ NEW
- Stir of Echoes (1999) Exclusive Amazon SteelBook NEW
- The 2023 World Series Champs Texas Rangers (2024) NEW
- The Apprentice (2024) Briarcliff NEW
- Terrifier 3 (2024) Cinedigm NEW
- The Faculty (1998) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios NEW
- The Holdovers (2023) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios NEW
- The Searchers (1956) New restoration Warner Archive NEW
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season Two – Book of Carol NEW
- Transformers One (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Paramount 12/7/24 NEW
- Tokyo Ghoul 10th Anniversary Edition Crunchyroll NEW
