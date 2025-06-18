Final Destination: Bloodlines Release Dates & Details On Disc & Digital

inal Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Final Destination: Bloodlines premiered in theaters on May 16, 2025, and is releasing for home viewing on disc and digital. The movie first arrived in digital formats including 4k UHD on June 17, 2025. Physical media formats, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD hit stores on July 22, 2025.

The 4k version of Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from . The 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Final Destination: Bloodlines is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on both the 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray formats, as well as Digital 4k (where available).

Special Features

Commentary with Directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky

Death Becomes Them: On the Set of Final Destination

The Many Deaths of Bloodlines

The Legacy of Bludworth

Final Destination: Bloodlines is priced $22.95 (Blu-ray), $37.49 (4k Blu-ray), $58.99 (Collector’s Edition 4k SteelBook), $19.95 (DVD), and $24.99 (Digital) from Amazon.

4k Blu-ray

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Digital

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) Digital Prime Video

DVD