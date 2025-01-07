Naruto: The Complete Series Is Now Available In This 32-Disc Blu-ray Set

Naruto Complete Series 32-disc Blu-ray set. Purchase at Amazon or Walmart

Naruto: The Complete Series is now available from Viz Media in a 32-disc Blu-ray set from Viz Media. The box set includes all episodes from 5 seasons of the series that ran from 2002 to 2007.

With a total run time of 5,060 minutes, the collection includes all 220 episodes of the Japanese anime television series that is based on Masashi Kishimoto’s mangas.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Naruto are presented in 1080i (upconverted) at the original aspect ratio of 1.33:1. Japanese and English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Naruto: The Complete Series is priced $249.95 from Amazon and Walmart.

Description: In another world, ninja are the ultimate power, and in the Village Hidden in the Leaves live the stealthiest ninja in the land. Twelve years earlier, the fearsome Nine-Tailed Fox terrorized the village and claimed many lives before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. That boy, Naruto Uzumaki, has grown up to become a ninja-in-training who’s more interested in pranks than in studying ninjutsu.. but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!