Home4k Blu-rayThe Last 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Of 2024 Include Universal's 'Wicked'
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Last 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Of 2024 Include Universal’s ‘Wicked’

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Wicked digital poster 600px
Hatari 4k UHD Kino Lorber
Cherry 2000 Blu-ray
The Beast Within Blu-ray
Red Rooms Blu-ray
Internal Affairs 4k UHD Kino Lorber
Mr Monks Last Case- A Monk Movie Blu-ray
Snake Eyes 4k UHD Kino Lorber

The last day of the year doesn’t always fall on “New Release Tuesday,” but this year, December 31st will mark the last batch of 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases of 2024. So what’s hot this week? We can suggest a few Kino Lorber titles that present restored films on 4k Blu-ray and new Blu-ray editions including Hatari! (1962), Internal Affairs (1990), and Snake Eyes (1998).

On HD Blu-ray, you can pick up Black Eye (1974) from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Cherry 2000 (1987) from Kino Lorber, The Beast Within (1982) from Kino Cult, and The Spanish Main (1945) the Warner Archive Collection, just to name several.

In digital formats, Universal Pictures’ Wicked is now available to purchase or rent. It’s our top recommendation for the week! See more new releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 31, 2024

Digital

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Wicked Is Now Available To Purchase Or Rent Streaming In Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked Limited Edition

Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
wicked poster crop

Wicked Is Now Available To Purchase Or Rent Streaming In Digital

HD Report - 0
The Substance 4k UHD

The Substance Release Dates On Digital, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 poster

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Up For Pre-order on 4k/Blu-ray, Digital...

HD Report - 0