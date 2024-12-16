Wicked Is Up For Pre-order on Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + Limited Editions

Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Giftset with Gold Toned Bookends Order at Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Wicked premiered in the US on November 22, 2024, and will soon be available for home viewing on disc and digital. The film is already for pre-order in several physical media editions including a Limited Edition Giftset with a certificate of authenticity, as well as a Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.

Package art for the standard Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions is still in the works. However, the Limited Edition Giftset (pictured above) and Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (pictured below) have already been revealed.

Pre-orders of Wicked are priced $24.95 (List: $29.99) on Blu-ray/Digital, $29.95 (List: $39.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $22.99 (List: $24.99) on DVD on Amazon.

Release date, disc specs and bonus materials are still pending.

The Limited Edition Giftset of Wicked features gold toned bookends and a Certificate of Authenticity. There are only 2,550 copies of the collectible edition, which comes in a large case to hold the bookends. The discs are housed in a cardboard case that opens to an image from the film, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The Limited Edition Giftset is priced $239.99 on Amazon.

Wicked will also release at Walmart in an exclusive 4k SteelBook with unique artwork on the cover, back, and inside spread. The Limited Edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Code to redeem a Digital Copy. MSRP: $34.96 Order at Walmart

Logline: Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.