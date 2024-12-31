Wicked Is Now Available To Purchase Or Rent Streaming In Digital

Wicked (2024) Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Universal Pictures’ Wicked is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats. The film streams in up to 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Dec. 31, 2024, digital release of Wicked predates the physical media editions of the film including 4k Blu-ray and a Limited Collector’s Edition that hit stores on Feb. 4, 2025.

Bonus features (may vary according to service) include a sing-along alternative feature-length version, deleted and extended scenes, Making Wicked, Welcome to Shiz, A Wicked Legacy, The Wonderful Wizard, and feature commentary. (See details below.)

Wicked is priced $19.99 to rent or $29.99 to purchase from most movie services including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoAtHome, and Microsoft Movies & TV.

Special Features