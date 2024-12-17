Home4k Blu-rayJoker: Folie à Deux 2k/4k Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Joker: Folie à Deux 2k/4k Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Joker-Folie-a-Deux-4k-SteelBook-open-crop
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Order on Amazon

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) is now available on 2k Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The physical media editions of Joker: Folie à Deux (Release Date: Dec. 17, 2024) follow the digital release on Oct. 29, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4K UHD, Joker: Folie à Deux is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, Danish, Finnish, Canadian French, Parisian French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Latin Spanish, and Swedish.

Bonus features include a 4-part long-form documentary, “The Character of Music,” “Live! With the Joker,” “Colors of Madness,” and “Crafted With Class.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is priced $34.99 (4k SteelBook), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (Digital 4k/HD), and $19.99 (DVD). Order on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Everything Must Go (4 Part Long-form Documentary)
    • Can I Have A Cigarette?
    • Finding Lee
    • A Hundred Films In One
    • King of Nothing
  • The Character Of Music
  • Live! With The Joker
  • Colors Of Madness
  • Crafted With Class
Joker Folie a Deux 4k Blu-ray
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Joker Folie á Deux 4k movie still
Previous article
Wicked Is Up For Pre-order on Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + Limited Editions
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked Limited Edition

Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Wicked digital poster 600px

Wicked Is Up For Pre-order on Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + Limited...

HD Report - 0
Venom 3-Movie Collection open

Venom 3-Movie Limited Edition Includes Collectible Action Figure

HD Report - 0
Venom-The Last Dance 4k UHD SteelBook

Venom: The Last Dance Release Dates On 4k UHD (+ SteelBook),...

HD Report - 0