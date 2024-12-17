Joker: Folie à Deux 2k/4k Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Order on Amazon

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) is now available on 2k Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The physical media editions of Joker: Folie à Deux (Release Date: Dec. 17, 2024) follow the digital release on Oct. 29, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4K UHD, Joker: Folie à Deux is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are provided in English, Danish, Finnish, Canadian French, Parisian French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Latin Spanish, and Swedish.

Bonus features include a 4-part long-form documentary, “The Character of Music,” “Live! With the Joker,” “Colors of Madness,” and “Crafted With Class.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is priced $34.99 (4k SteelBook), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (Digital 4k/HD), and $19.99 (DVD).

Bonus Features

Everything Must Go (4 Part Long-form Documentary) Can I Have A Cigarette? Finding Lee A Hundred Films In One King of Nothing

The Character Of Music

Live! With The Joker

Colors Of Madness

Crafted With Class

