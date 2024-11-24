HomeBlu-ray DiscThat's Entertainment Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary Remastered On Blu-ray From Warner Bros.
That’s Entertainment Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary Remastered On Blu-ray From Warner Bros.

That's Entertainment (1974) Blu-ray
That’s Entertainment (1974) 50th Anniversary Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

That’s Entertainment (1974) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a new remaster of the film on Blu-ray Disc. The edition from the Warner Bros. Archive Collection arrives on November 26, 2024.

On Blu-ray, That’s Entertainment has been remastered using the “best existing elements” including the original negatives and preservation elements.

Special Features

  • NEWLY REMASTERED AND RECONSTRUCTED FROM THE ORIGINAL NEGATIVES AND PRESERVATION ELEMENTS (2024)
  • 50 Years of MGM (1974 TV special)
  • Just One More Time – Vintage Featurette
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

That’s Entertainment (1974) 50th Anniversary Blu-ray edition is priced $24.14 on Amazon.

Description: M-G-M marked its 50th anniversary with this outstanding collection of musical performances from the studio’s reign as the king of the genre during Hollywood’s golden era. Drawing from more than 100 feature films, writer/producer/director Jack Haley Jr.’s compilation took the box-office by storm, becoming one of the highest grossing films of 1974, and brought excerpts from timeless gems from An American in Paris to Ziegfeld Follies to audiences new and old in just 135 magical minutes. For this special occasion, Haley called upon talented stars to ‘host’ this brilliantly conceived cinematic event: Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby, Gene Kelly, Peter Lawford, Liza Minnelli, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, Frank Sinatra, James Stewart and Elizabeth Taylor. This celebration of the M-G-M musical has been painstakingly remastered from the best existing elements to yield a new presentation that finally does justice to Haley’s dazzling cinematic achievement, which cemented the importance of the M-G-M musical’s unique place in film history.

