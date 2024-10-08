HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-Disc Set On Sale 43% Off...
Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-Disc Set On Sale 43% Off #PrimeBigDeal

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Star Trek- The Picard Legacy Collection open
Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-disc Set Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection is on sale for only $139.49 during the Prime Big Deal sale happening now on Amazon. The 54-disc Blu-ray set has a list price of $244.99, making this a whopping 43% discount deal.

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection includes all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation CBS television series (separated in two box sets), the four Star Trek: The Next Generation motion pictures, and three seasons of Star Trek: Picard from Paramount+.

The limited edition also includes collectible show and movie memorabilia such as an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

Collection Details

  • Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-4 (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 4-7 (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (1 Box Set)
  • Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series (1 Box Set)
  • Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard
  • 4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters
  • Magnetic Captain Picard Badges
  • Custom Deck of Playing Cards

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection from Paramount Home Media Distribution was first released on November 7, 2023. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts!

Description: Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection is the definitive release for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. This limited edition, individually numbered, 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one-of-a-kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include “Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7,” “Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3,” Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection.

Star Trek- The Picard Legacy Collection open
Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-disc Set Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 2 – The Book of Carol Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Walking Dead- Daryl Dixon - Season Two - The Book of Carol poster crop

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 2 – The Book...

Jeff Chabot - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray digital oct 8 2024

New Movie & TV Show Releases Oct. 8 On Blu-ray, 4k...

HD Report - 0
Las Vegas- The Complete Series Blu-ray

NBC’s Las Vegas: The Complete Series Features 109 Episodes In High...

HD Report - 0