Inside Out 2 Release Date Streaming On Disney+

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 premiered early for purchase and rent in digital formats on June 10th, followed by physical media including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on September 10th, 2024.
Now, we’ve got confirmation that Inside Out 2 will premiere on the streaming service Disney+ on September 25th, 2024. Disney+
We won’t know until the release date if Disney+ will offer any of the bonus materials offered with disc and digital purchases, but it’s likely since the prequel, Inside Out, offers a bunch of bonus material on the streaming platform.
Inside Out 2 will stream in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Inside Out 2 will stream in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Bonus Features (not confirmed)
- New Emotions – With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley’s world—and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.
- Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.
- Deleted Scenes
Cold Open – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition.
Broken Joy – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction.
Pool Party – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen’s party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her “Anxiety” becomes “Self-Loathing” who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters.
Puberty Park – After seeing their faces printed on “wanted posters,” Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops.
Shame Spiral – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of “Never Have I Ever” that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley’s mind.