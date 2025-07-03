HomeDealsEarly Prime Deal: Save Up To 50% On Fire HD Tablets
Early Prime Deal: Save Up To 50% On Fire HD Tablets

Fire HD 10 Tablet
Fire HD 10 Tablet 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage Buy on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day is the best time to pick up electronics for your home, office, or school, and there are already some great deals happening. The Fire HD 10 Tablet (newest model) with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is priced 50% off the list price at only $69.99. The tablet features a 10.1″ vibrant Full HD screen, octa-core processor, 13-hour battery, and expandable storage up to 1 TB (with a separate micro-SD card). Available colors include Black, Lilac, and Ocean. The unlocked screen ads model is also on sale, priced $84.99 (List: $154.99) See on Amazon

Fire Max 11 Tablet 3 GB RAM / 64 GB Storage Buy on Amazon

If you are looking for a bigger screen size and more storage, Amazon is also selling the Fire Max 11 for 39% off with Prime. The tablet with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage is priced only $139.99 on Amazon. The Fire Max 11 features 14-hour battery life, 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 screen resolution), octa-core processor, and support for and Wi-Fi 6. The tablet without lockscreen ads is priced $154.99.

What are lockscreen ads? Lockscreen ads are sponsored screensavers that appear when the device is in sleep mode or the screen is locked. The ads allow Amazon to offer the tablets at a lower price.

