Home4kInside Out 2 Reviewed in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos
4kDigital HDDigital UHDNewsReviews4k ReviewsMovie Reviews

Inside Out 2 Reviewed in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Inside Out 2 movie still
Amy Poehler stars as Riley in “Inside Out 2”

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (released June 10, 2024) was a hit this summer in movie theaters, earning $1.6 billion on a $200 million budget. It’s one of the few films keeping movie theaters running at a time when Netflix and other streaming services are dominating view time. It’s no surprise then for Disney to waste no time getting the movie released in digital formats as a “home premiere.” The movie arrived on August 20th, including in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, three weeks ahead of disc formats.

A follow up to Inside Out (2015), Kelsey Mann makes his directorial debut in the sequel along with an all-star cast reprising their roles as the emotions that influence the lead character, Riley, played by Amy Poehler. The screenplay was written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein based on the story conceived by Mann and LeFauve.

Inside Out 2 movie still

In Digital 4k UHD, Inside Out 2 is presented at 3840 x 2160 resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) offered in Dolby Vision and compatible with HDR10. The movie offers wide dynamic range, good contrast ratio without loss of detail in highlights, and deep color depth especially in hard-to-reproduce colors such as hues of pink, purple and green. Sharpness is quite good especially in closeups where details such as eyelashes, hair, (and Riley’s braces) are pronounced. 

Even though an animated film, Inside Out 2 was created and color graded with a cinematic quality. Look for heavy shadow areas and low key lighting that resembles a live action drama rather than traditional high key animated films and shows. Colors pop off the screen though, and gradients are smooth for a digital image with more compression than a disc that can deliver larger bitrates. 

Inside Out 2 header

The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos surround sound which enables three dimensional placement of effects across an appropriately distributed speaker system. The movie is mostly front and center balanced as the story is heavy on dialogue. As a result, surround effects are somewhat sparse. 

However, the effects while Riley and other hockey players are skating in the ice rink are immersive. When Joy says “Don’t listen to Anxiety” around 41 minutes there is a nice echo effect in the control room, and the following scene when headquarters erupts in disarray brings some of the best Atmos effects. 

The colored orbs scene presents a great opportunity for surround effects and an immersive environment especially when the team of emotions get pulled under water at around 1 hour and 14 minutes. The music composition by Andrea Datzman also makes use of the sound stage, effectively distributing orchestral movements through front, rear and side speakers.

Inside Out 2 is available to purchase in Digital 4k UHD from Apple, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoAtHome, Microsoft TV, YouTube, and other digital retailers. The movie releases in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray on September 10, 2024.  

Gallery

Inside Out 2 movie still
Inside Out 2 movie still
Inside Out 2 movie still
Inside Out 2 movie still
Inside Out 2 header
Previous article
The Terminator Is Finally Getting Released On 4k Blu-ray & Digital UHD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Terminator - Limited Edition Steelbook open

The Terminator Is Finally Getting Released On 4k Blu-ray & Digital...

Jeff Chabot - 0
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 800px

Limited Deals On Apple MacBook Air 13″ & 15″ 2024 Laptops

DealFinder - 0
Drive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook open

Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling Is Now Available In 4k With Dolby...

HD Report - 0