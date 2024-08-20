HomeDigital HDInside Out 2 Is Now Streaming In Digital, + Bonus Features Revealed
Inside Out 2 Is Now Streaming In Digital, + Bonus Features Revealed

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now streaming in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (where available). The movie is priced $24.99 (rent) or $29.99 (purchase) from most digital platfoms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Microsoft Movies, and YouTube.

The digital versions of Inside Out 2 arrive three weeks ahead of physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 10, 2024.

Bonus features for the digital purchase of Inside Out 2 have also been revealed. The purchase includes the documentary “New Emotions,” the visual commentary “Unlocking the Vault,” and deleted scenes (see details below).

Bonus Features

  • New Emotions – With Riley’s imminent puberty, the story of Inside Out 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley’s world—and throwing a wrench into Joy’s hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.
  • Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.
  • Deleted Scenes
    Cold Open – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition.
    Broken Joy – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction.
    Pool Party – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen’s party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her “Anxiety” becomes “Self-Loathing” who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters.
    Puberty Park – After seeing their faces printed on “wanted posters,” Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops.
    Shame Spiral – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of “Never Have I Ever” that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley’s mind.
