Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection Drops To $77.49 (List: $153.99)

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to only $77.49 on Amazon – the lowest price we’ve seen so far. The original MSRP of the boxed set was $153.99 when first released on May 30, 2023.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last and at this price.

Note: This collection does not include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which released a year later. For all movies, see the Transformers 7-Movie Collection releasing Sept. 24, 2024 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details: TRANSFORMERS Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film

Commentary by director Michael Bay Disc 2 – Blu-ray Our World

Their War

More Than Meets The Eye TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film

Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman Disc 2 – Blu-ray The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen

A Day with Bay: Tokyo

25 Years of TRANSFORMERS

NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub

Deconstructing Visual Bayhem

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

The AllSpark Experiment

Giant Effing Movie

Linkin Park – New Divide

The Matrix of Marketing TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film Disc 2 – Blu-ray Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon

Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now

Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences

The Art of Cybertron

The Dark of the Moon Archive

The Matrix of Marketing TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film Disc 2 – Blu-ray Bay on Action

Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie

A Spark of Design

T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie

Trailers TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film Disc 2 – Blu-ray Merging Mythologies

Climbing the Ranks

The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK

Motors and Magic

Alien Landscape: Cybertron

One More Giant Effin’ Movie BUMBLEBEE Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD Feature Film Disc 2 – Blu-ray Feature Film

Sector 7 Archive

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron

Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen