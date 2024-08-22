HomeDealsLimited Deal: Amazon Fire TV 32" HD HDR TV for Only $119...
DealsFeaturedHDTVs

Limited Deal: Amazon Fire TV 32″ HD HDR TV for Only $119 (List: $199)

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch HD
Amazon Fire TV 32″ 2-Series HD/HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Want a great “Back To School” deal on a 32″ HDTV? Amazon is selling the 2-Series HD (720p) TV for only $119. That’s a 40% savings off the list price of $199! The TV includes support for HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, Dolby Digital Plus audio, Alexa Voice Search, and Smart TV apps for streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts.

If you’re looking for a larger screen, Amazon also has the 40″ Full HD (1080p) 2-series HDTV on sale for $179.99 for a 28% savings off the list price of $249.99.

Product Features

  • High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.
  • Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.
  • Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.
  • Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
  • Press and ask Alexa – Use the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more.
  • Connect all your devices – Use the 2 standard HDMI inputs to connect to cable or satellite and video game consoles. Use the 1 HDMI ARC input for audio equipment for enhanced sound.
  • Wireless Bluetooth listening – Connect Bluetooth headphones for private listening to watch TV without disturbing those around you.
  • Games on Fire TV – Discover, explore, and play games from the Appstore, Amazon Luna, and Twitch.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch HD
Amazon Fire TV 40″ 2-Series HD/HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Previous article
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 18, 2024)
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Emily in Paris- Season 4 still 1

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Aug. 18, 2024)

HD Report - 0
Bumblebee Transformers Ultimate 6 Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray

Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Collection Drops To $77.49...

DealFinder - 0
Inside Out 2 header

Inside Out 2 Is Now Streaming In Digital, + Bonus Features...

HD Report - 0