New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, July 23

Jaws 3 4k UHD Limited Edition Steelbook
Risky Business Blu-ray Criterion
Farewell My Concubine 1993 4k UHD Criterion
Halo- Season Two 4k SteelBook
The Fall Guy 4k Blu-ray

Here’s a look at the new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray physical media releases for the week of Tuesday, July 23, 2024. First off, let’s look at some 4k releases of older movies. Criterion has restored Tom Cruise classic Risky Business (1983) for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Universal has packged Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge in 4k Blu-ray standard and SteelBook editions with Digital Copies. And, Orson Welles’ The Lady From Shanghai (1947) has restored for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

In new moves on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, The Fall Guy hits stores in standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions plus a Walmart-exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook. Part Three of Warner Bros. animated feature Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray (Limited Edition SteelBook). Biographical drama Back to Back gets released on Blu-ray. And, The Strangers: Chapter 1 gets a Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release including an exclusive 4k SteelBook from Walmart. See more releases below with links to purchase.

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

