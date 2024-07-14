Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 16, 2024
New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 16, 2024

This week we’d like to highlight some of the 4k releases arriving on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, often packaged with HD (1080p) copies on Blu-ray. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie from Paramount is one title to consider, featured in a Limited Edition SteelBook. Captain Phillips (2013) releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a 2-disc/Digital edition from Sony Pictures.

All six Rocky films have been collected in the “Ultimate Knockout Collection” with the movies on 4k Blu-ray and Digital. (The “Knockout Collection” was previously released with four Rocky films). In addition, Rocky 5 and Rocky Balboa (both arriving on 4k Blu-ray for the first) also release in single-disc editions from Warner Bros.

See more 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon or Walmart.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 16, 2024

4k Blu-ray (2160p)

2k Blu-ray (1080p)

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

