New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 16, 2024

This week we’d like to highlight some of the 4k releases arriving on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, often packaged with HD (1080p) copies on Blu-ray. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie from Paramount is one title to consider, featured in a Limited Edition SteelBook. Captain Phillips (2013) releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a 2-disc/Digital edition from Sony Pictures.
All six Rocky films have been collected in the “Ultimate Knockout Collection” with the movies on 4k Blu-ray and Digital. (The “Knockout Collection” was previously released with four Rocky films). In addition, Rocky 5 and Rocky Balboa (both arriving on 4k Blu-ray for the first) also release in single-disc editions from Warner Bros.
See more 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon or Walmart.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 16, 2024
4k Blu-ray (2160p)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) Kino Lorber (Was June 25, 2024)
- Cannibal Apocalypse (1980) “Cannibals in the Streets” Kino Lorber
- Captain Philips (2013) 4k SteelBook Sony
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Kino Lorber
- Just Mercy (2019) Pending
- Nightmare Beach (1989) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Perfect Days (2023) Criterion
- Phantoms (1998) – Collector’s Edition
- Rocky Balboa (2006) – Theatrical & Director’s Cut 4K Steelbook
- Rocky V (1990) 4k SteelBook
- Rocky Ultimate Knockout Collection 6-Film Edition [Rocky I, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa]
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 20th Anniversary Paramount
- When Eight Bells Toll (1971) – Special Edition
2k Blu-ray (1080p)
- Black God, White Devil (1964) Criterion Collection
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) Kino Lorber
- Cannibal Apocalypse (1980) “Cannibals in the Streets” Kino Lorber
- Captain Philips (2013) 4k SteelBook Sony
- Columbo: The Return 12 discs. Remastered in 4k by NBC Universal
- Fate / Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Special Edition Kino Lorber
- Monk: The Complete Eighth Season Kino Lorber
- Nightmare Beach (1989) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Paternity (1981) Kino Lorber
- Perfect Days (2023) Criterion Collection
- Phantoms (1998) – Collector’s Edition
- Red Sonja (1985) Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory (Pending)
- Rocky Balboa (2006) – Theatrical & Director’s Cut 4K Steelbook
- Soul Eater – The Complete Series
- The Last Stop in Yuma County (2023)
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 20th Anniversary Paramount
- Water Horse (2024) Bounty Films
- Yvonne’s Perfume (1994) Kino Classics
