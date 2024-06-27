Home4k Blu-rayThe Strangers: Chapter 1 Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray,...
The Strangers: Chapter 1 Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is up for pre-order in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD. The first in a series of 3 chapters directed by Renny Harlin will arrive in digital formats on June 7, 2024, followed by physical media formats on July 23, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Each Blu-ray edition comes with a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, Reimagining a Classic: Making The Strangers: Chapter 1, A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of The Strangers, and the theatrical trailer.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Producer Courtney Solomon and Actress Madelaine Petsch
  • Reimagining a Classic: Making THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1
  • A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is priced $31.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $31.12 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.49 DVD, and $24.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee.)

The Strangers: Chapter 1 will also be released in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook available exclusively from Walmart. The edition is priced $29.96 (List: $42.99) at Walmart.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the third film in The Strangers film series, the first of which was first directed by creator Bryan Bertino. The movie premiered on May 17, 2024 in the United States, earning $25M at the box office. 

Logline: After their car breaks down, a couple driving cross-country to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest is forced to spend the night in a secluded rental, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

Description: After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS ― CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this horror feature-film series from master director Renny Harlin.

