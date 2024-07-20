Home4k Blu-rayRisky Business (Director's Cut & Theatrical) Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision...
Risky Business (Director's Cut & Theatrical) Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Risky Business 4k UHD Criterion
Risky Business (1983) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

80s hit Risky Business starring Tom Cruise has been restored for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition and single-disc Blu-ray editions include the original theatrical release and director’s cuts of the film.

On 4k Blu-ray, Risky Business is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Newly-added bonus materials include interviews with Director Jon Avnet and casting director Nancy Klopper, as well as a conversation between editor Richard Chew and film historian Bobbie O’Steen.

Risky Business (1983) on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $49.95 and the Blu-ray $39.95. Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New 4K digital restorations of the director’s cut and the original theatrical release, supervised and approved by director Paul Brickman and producer Jon Avnet, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Audio commentary for the original theatrical release featuring Brickman, Avnet, and actor Tom Cruise
  • New interviews with Avnet and casting director Nancy Klopper
  • New conversation between editor Richard Chew and film historian Bobbie O’Steen
  • The Dream Is Always the Same: The Story of “Risky Business,” a program featuring interviews with Brickman, Avnet, cast members, and others
  • Screen tests with Cruise and actor Rebecca De Mornay
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by film curator and critic Dave Kehr

    New cover illustration by Jeremy Enecio
Risky Business Blu-ray Criterion
Risky Business (1983) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Logline: A Chicago teenager is looking for fun at home while his parents are away, but the situation quickly gets out of hand.

Article updated. Original publish date April 15, 2024.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

