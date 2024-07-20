Risky Business (Director’s Cut & Theatrical) Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

80s hit Risky Business starring Tom Cruise has been restored for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition and single-disc Blu-ray editions include the original theatrical release and director’s cuts of the film.
On 4k Blu-ray, Risky Business is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Newly-added bonus materials include interviews with Director Jon Avnet and casting director Nancy Klopper, as well as a conversation between editor Richard Chew and film historian Bobbie O’Steen.
Risky Business (1983) on 4k Blu-ray is list priced $49.95 and the Blu-ray $39.95. Buy on Amazon
SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES
- New 4K digital restorations of the director’s cut and the original theatrical release, supervised and approved by director Paul Brickman and producer Jon Avnet, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Audio commentary for the original theatrical release featuring Brickman, Avnet, and actor Tom Cruise
- New interviews with Avnet and casting director Nancy Klopper
- New conversation between editor Richard Chew and film historian Bobbie O’Steen
- The Dream Is Always the Same: The Story of “Risky Business,” a program featuring interviews with Brickman, Avnet, cast members, and others
- Screen tests with Cruise and actor Rebecca De Mornay
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by film curator and critic Dave Kehr
New cover illustration by Jeremy Enecio
Logline: A Chicago teenager is looking for fun at home while his parents are away, but the situation quickly gets out of hand.
Article updated. Original publish date April 15, 2024.